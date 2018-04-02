Man who died after falling from cell tower in Utica identified

A man has died after he fell from a cell tower in Utica Monday morning.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Steward identified the man as 34-year-old Melvin Ronnie Nelson Jr. of Foley Alabama.

According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, the call came into dispatch just before 10:00 a.m. Monday.

"The tower was being erected just off Highway 27 near Bear Creek Road in Utica," said Luke. "Investigators are working to determine the cause of the accident. We know that there were at least two other men were working with the victim when the accident occurred. No other injuries were reported."

