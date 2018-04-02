Jackson police are out of their cars and on the sidewalks, walking their beats. Source: WLBT

It's a old method of community policing being re-implemented into the downtown precinct this week.

"There generally doesn't tend to be a whole lot of crime during business hours, which is primarily when they'll be working, but again they're as a police presence to help deter crime," explained JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes.

Officers are encouraged to get to know the people working, living and visiting their beat.

VIDEO: JPD increasing officer patrols downtown

"It gives us that person-to-person contact, that interaction, between citizens and officers which fosters a positive policing relationship," said Holmes.

Residents who saw the officers for the first time Monday were glad to have the added police presence.

"More officers walking around downtown, people will take notice of them," said Vincent Drummond, who lives in the area. "I would hope they would think twice before they try to do something wrong or break into other people's business, steal things."

"I think that will be awesome, cause you have some much crime going on now," said downtown visitor Sandra Adams. "I think that will be great."

The officers will have patrol cars should they need them and could be riding bikes or Segways in the near future, giving added police protection in the heart of Jackson's downtown business district.

