Mississippi State women's basketball receives warm welcome home

The Mississippi State women's basketball team received a warm welcome home. More than a few Bulldog fans were on campus Monday afternoon to see their maroon and white heroes.

MSU suffered a heartbreaking loss Sunday night in the national championship game. Head coach Vic Schaefer knows they're still The People's Team.

"Well this is special, and again this is what makes our university so special. You come home after a gut-wrenching loss, you've had your heart ripped out, and you hate it for your kids, you hate it for your staff, you hate it for your university. But you come home and these people kind of make you forget about it for 15-20 minutes, which is pretty good therapy."

People are already here waiting for the @HailStateWBK team to arrive. pic.twitter.com/bx0UtsMDF9 — Nick Ducote (@NickDucoteWLBT) April 2, 2018

