Gulf Coast men indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

Keith Lavell Brown and Jaycie Mario Thomas have been arrested and charged in a three-count federal indictment with drug trafficking offenses.

Brown and Thomas will appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo Monday in Gulfport for their initial appearances and arraignments on the charges.

The indictment charges 46-year-old Brown, of Moss Point, with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. 35-year-old Thomas, of Ocean Springs, is charged with one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

The indictment alleges that beginning in 2009 until March 20, 2018, the defendants conspired with each other and others to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine in the Southern Division of the Southern District of Mississippi.

If convicted, the defendants face up to life in prison and fines of up to $10,000,000.

The case is being investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

