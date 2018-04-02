Gulf Coast men indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

The internet has seen the "Tide Pod challenge" and the "cinnamon challenge," but the most recent online challenge is dangerous, and perhaps, the most disturbing of them all.More >>
A store clerk shot and killed a teen who was stealing a can of beer, according to Memphis Police Department.More >>
Administrators are trying to make Stoneman Douglas as safe as possible. Some students said they’re missing the point.More >>
A new large study suggests infants who are given antacids or antibiotics are more likely to develop childhood allergies.More >>
Students held the masks in front of their faces while reciting a poem, which many say evoked a minstrel show, mocking black people.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
It is an understatement to say 19-year-old Jacob Blanton is lucky to be alive.More >>
Longtime Alabama Rep. Jack Williams, former state GOP Chairman Marty Connors and Trina Healthcare CEO Ford Gilbert were arrested by the FBI Monday morning on federal charges in connection to a bribery case.More >>
The study found that infants who were given antibiotics were more than twice as likely to develop asthma, among other findings.More >>
