CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Porch pirate returns to scene of the crime to return stolen package

A woman goes to steal a package left on a doorstep, but returns it after realizing she was being recorded and the homeowner says he watched the whole thing play out over an app on his cell phone. Source: WLBT

A woman goes to steal a package left on a doorstep, but returns it after realizing she was being recorded and the homeowner says he watched the whole thing play out over an app on his cell phone. Source: WLBT

A woman goes to steal a package left on a doorstep, but returns it after realizing she was being recorded and the homeowner says he watched the whole thing play out over an app on his cell phone.

After waking up to a house and yard covered in toilet paper months ago, Sean Pleas of Jackson decided to beef up his security by adding a camera to his garage -- a tool that came in handy this past Saturday, when Pleas was at work and no one was home.

"It gave me an alert that there was activity, motion," said Pleas. "And when I viewed the camera, some lady is walking off with my package. I'm like 'where is she going with my package?' and 'who is this person?' "So I started taking snapshots. Maybe she heard my camera taking the pictures, cause she decided to put the package back."

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Porch pirate returns to the scene of the crime to return stolen package

Pleas decided not to report the crime to police since the woman ended up returning the box back to his door step, but he want neighbors and others to be aware that porch pirates are out lurking.

"The lady seemed so relaxed, as if she lived here and it was just shocking," said Pleas. "She seems like someone's mother. Hopefully, someone will be able to spot the person and maybe she'll feel a little shame and never do it again."

If you are worried about your mail or packages being stolen, delivery services suggest options like mailing your packages to your work, getting a surveillance camera or using the sign-upon delivery feature.

You can also reschedule your drop-offs or request to pick up at the post office or the delivery service's store.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.