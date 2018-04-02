Package pickup caught on camera

A Jackson man is thankful for his security camera after a package was taken from his front porch. Source: WLBT

After waking up to a house and yard covered in toilet paper months ago, Sean Pleas of Jackson decided to beef up his security by adding a camera to his garage -- a tool that came in handy this past Saturday, when Pleas was at work and no one was home.

Pleas has video of a woman pulling into his driveway, getting out of her car and taking a package off of his front porch, but for some reason the woman comes back and returns the package.

Pleas thinks it may be because she noticed she was being recorded.

"It gave me an alert that there was activity, motion," said Pleas. "And when I viewed the camera, some lady is walking off with my package. I'm like 'where is she going with my package?' and 'who is this person?' "So I started taking snapshots. Maybe she heard my camera taking the pictures, cause she decided to put the package back."

Pleas decided not to report the crime to police since the woman ended up returning the box back to his door step, but he want neighbors and others to be aware.

"The lady seemed so relaxed, as if she lived here and it was just shocking," said Pleas.

If you are worried about your mail or packages being stolen, delivery services suggest options like mailing your packages to your work, getting a surveillance camera or using the sign-upon delivery feature.

You can also reschedule your drop-offs or request to pick up at the post office or the delivery service's store.

