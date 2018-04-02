Too Many Polls: April 2nd

The world of college baseball is filled with quality teams and lets face it: Too Many Polls. Mississippi teams move up and down weekly in D1Baseball, the National College Baseball Writers Association, Baseball America, the ESPN Coaches Poll, Perfect Game, and Collegiate Baseball.

Every week I’ll show you where Magnolia State schools stack up in SIX national rankings.

Ole Miss (25-4 overall, 6-3 SEC)

D1Baseball: 3

Baseball America: 3

Perfect Game: 3

Coaches: 3

Collegiate Baseball: 5

NCBWA: TBA

Southern Miss (19-7 overall, 6-2 C-USA)

Baseball America: 12

D1Baseball: 13

Coaches: 14

Perfect Game: 14

Collegiate Baseball: 29

NCBWA: TBA

Mississippi State (14-15 overall, 2-7 SEC)

D1Baseball: NR

Baseball America: NR

Perfect Game: NR

Collegiate Baseball: NR

NCBWA: TBA

Coaches: TBA

Delta State (24-6 overall, 14-3 Gulf South)

Collegiate Baseball: 5

NCBWA: TBA

Perfect Game: TBA

Mississippi College (22-8 overall, 11-6 Gulf South)

Collegiate Baseball: NR

NCBWA: TBA

Perfect Game: TBA

Millsaps (18-13 overall, 8-7 SAA)

Collegiate Baseball: TBA

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.