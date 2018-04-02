Rebel standouts Parker Caracci & Tyler Keenan earn SEC baseball weekly honors

Press Release from Ole Miss Sports
Fresh off of a thrilling Southeastern Conference series victory over then-No. 5 Arkansas, the No. 3 Ole Miss baseball team earned two individual honors from the league office.
Sophomore right-hander Parker Caracci was named SEC Pitcher of the Week, while third baseman Tyler Keenan shared Freshman of the Week honors with LSU right-hander Ma’Khail Hilliard.
Caracci earned saves in all three of the Rebels’ wins this week, all one-run contests against nationally ranked opponents. The third-year sophomore out of Jackson didn’t allow an earned run in 4.2 innings of work, walking two and striking out five along the way.
Keenan was also instrumental to that Game 3 victory over the Razorbacks. The freshman out of Clayton, North Carolina, hit the game-winning 3-run home run and represented the game-deciding run in front of 11,146, the fifth-largest crowd ever at Swayze Field.
BREAKING | Ole Miss takes home two @SEC weekly honors! @ParkerCaracci named Pitcher of the Week and @TylerKeenan_10 named co-Freshman of the Week!— Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 2, 2018
?? https://t.co/zBgN8PC706#HottyToddy #RebsBSB pic.twitter.com/1xUpLLwM8q
