Chase involving Capitol Police ends in crash in downtown Jackson

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A chase involving Capitol Police ended in a crash in downtown Jackson.

Police were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle when it hit another car at the intersection of West and Barksdale streets.

One person taken into custody with the help of citizens at the scene.

Fairground officials say the vehicle was stolen from the state fairgrounds last night. 

There don't appear to be any injuries. 

