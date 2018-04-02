Andy Gipson sworn in as eighth Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce

Newly appointed Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson was sworn into office, becoming Mississippi’s eighth Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce. Commissioner Gipson was joined by his wife, Leslie, and their children. Source: MDAC

Newly appointed Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson was sworn into office by Chief Justice William Waller, Jr. during a ceremony held at the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce Monday.

Gipson will serve as the eighth Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce, replacing Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was appointed to the U.S. Senate by Gov. Phil Bryant last month.

Gipson will carry out the remainder of Hyde-Smith’s term.

“It is crucial that we work together to plant and tend the seeds of opportunity for agriculture,” Gipson said. “I invite all Mississippians of every background to work in unity to strengthen and grow this, the state’s largest economic sector. Let’s go to work together and pull in the same direction.”

Gipson plans to delve into his new role by leading a Mississippi Farm Tour during the 2018 growing season in an effort to build relationships with farmers across the state.

“This summer, my family and I will travel to all regions across the state visiting its diverse farms to get to know our farmers and their issues, challenges and opportunities,” he said.

Gipson has owned and managed a cattle operation in Simpson County for more than 20 years and a tree farm since 2004. He is a member of the Mississippi Cattlemen’s Association and the Simpson County Development Foundation.

He represented House District 77, which serves parts of Simpson and Rankin counties, in the Mississippi House of Representatives since 2008.

During his legislative service, Gipson acted as the chairman of the House Judiciary B Committee from 2012-2018 and chairman of the Ethics Committee from 2016-2018, as well as served as a member on the House Agriculture, Appropriations, Ways and Means, County Affairs, Insurance, Municipalities, and Transportation committees.

Gipson was treasurer for the Mississippi Legislative Conservation Coalition from 2010-2017 and treasurer for the Mississippi House Republican Conference from 2012-16.

