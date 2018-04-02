Courtney Butler, 30

Courtney Butler, a 30-year-old black man, died Saturday, March 31, 2018, after a shooting on Fort Street, according to the Jackson Police Department.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to the 3500 block of Fort Street at approximately 11 a.m., where they learned Butler and a second man, later identified as 24-year-old Traunta Moore, had been talking outside someone's home.

After witnesses in the neighborhood heard shots, Moore ran away.

Holmes said Butler had already been transported to the hospital by private vehicle after police arrived.

Holmes said doctors rushed Butler into surgery because he had been shot multiple times, but Butler died shortly afterward.

Moore surrendered himself to police later that night, and has been charged with murder.

