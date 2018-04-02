Monterris Henry, 22

Monterris Henry, a 22-year-old black male, was found dead Sunday, April 1, 2018, in the backyard of a Jackson home off Clinton Park, according to Jackson police.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers found Henry unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Investigators believe Henry had been running from another location and collapsed after being shot.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

