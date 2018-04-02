Monterris Henry, 22 - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Monterris Henry, 22

Posted by C.J. LeMaster, Chief Investigative Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: Raycom image bank Source: Raycom image bank
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Monterris Henry, a 22-year-old black male, was found dead Sunday, April 1, 2018, in the backyard of a Jackson home off Clinton Park, according to Jackson police.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers found Henry unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Investigators believe Henry had been running from another location and collapsed after being shot.

Police have not made any arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call JPD at (601) 960-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-8477.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly