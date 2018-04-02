MDOC investigating deaths of two inmates at Parchman

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is investigating the deaths of two inmates at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman Monday.

Inmates Michael Montrell Norwood and Milton Craig were found unresponsive in their single cells in separate buildings at Unit 29. The deaths are believed to be unrelated.

29-year-old Norwood was pronounced dead at 6:17 a.m. He was serving a total of 15 years for three crimes in Panola County. His sentence began on Feb. 23, 2014, for selling marijuana, shooting into a dwelling, and aggravated assault.

28-year-old Craig was pronounced dead at 1:00 p.m. He was serving a 10-year sentence for armed robbery in Hinds County. His sentence began on Feb. 26, 2011.

The cause and manner of death of each inmate are pending an autopsy and investigation.

