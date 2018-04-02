Raw sewage causing a stink for residents in northeast Jackson neighborhood

Raw sewage has caused a stink for residents in one northeast Jackson neighborhood for nearly three years. Source: WLBT

Raw sewage has caused a stink for residents in one northeast Jackson neighborhood for nearly three years.

The problem stems from a manhole at the intersection of Northside and Kimwood Drives.

"The biggest concern for me, it's just disgusting," said John Causey whose Northside Drive property floods on a regular basis.

Raw sewage flows from a manhole near his home each time it rains. It seems to be too much for the storm drain to handle.

Causey has found his property littered with waste, feminine products and even condoms.

"Recently me and my wife spent pretty much an entire weekend cleaning our front year. It's filthy," said Causey. "It's obviously a health concern for us and with it running just directly into the ground water, into Eastover Creek, it's quite a public health concern as well."

"The neighbors that are in this immediate vicinity constantly have raw sewage in their yards, in their gutters," said Wells Mortimer, who lives nearby.

He said the sewage runs onto his backyard and even into Eastover Creek, which feeds into the Pearl River.

Mortimer said the city does respond by trying to clean and disinfect the area, but the sewage resurfaces with the next rain.

"Something has failed. It needs to be addressed," added Mortimer. "It needs to be fixed, because we have literally lived with raw sewage off and on for two years and I mean that's unacceptable."

The residents say they have endured the problem for nearly three years and were told it was grease from Highland Village, but they blame a broken line.

During this time, they've contacted the city, EPA and MDEQ to no avail.

Residents are tired of the mess, odor and unsanitary conditions.

According to the city of Jackson, the backup is caused by grease clogs.

The city is moving forward with a Fats, Oils and Grease Program, preparing quotes for Heavy Cleaning and CCTV of the sewer mains in the area.

