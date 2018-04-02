St. Joseph beats Northwest Rankin in meeting of state title contenders

A pair of state championship contenders faced off Monday on the prep diamond. St. Joseph has 12 wins this season, Northwest Rankin 14.

The Bruins scored 1 run in the 2nd inning and 2 in the 3rd, holding off the Cougars 3-1.

St. Joe looks for a return trip to the 2A finals later this summer, while NWR is one of many challengers in a loaded 6A field.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved