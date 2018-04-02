The Museum House in West shot into Sunday night - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

The Museum House in West shot into Sunday night

West Police Chief DeMarcus Peeples says about 15 bullet holes were found in the exterior of the building. Source: West Police Department West Police Chief DeMarcus Peeples says about 15 bullet holes were found in the exterior of the building. Source: West Police Department
The West Police Department is asking the public for help regarding The Museum House being shot into on Sunday, April 1.

West Police Chief DeMarcus Peeples says about 15 bullet holes were found in the exterior of the building.

Anyone with information be asked to call 662-967-2308.

