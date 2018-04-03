Wife shoots husband after he assaults her in Jackson home

Jackson police responded to a shooting early Tuesday morning in the 300 block of Queen Julianna Lane.

According to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, shortly before 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a home where a husband and wife were fighting.

The 32-year-old man had been shot once in the side by his wife.

After investigating, police found out that the 40-year-old woman had been assaulted by her husband before the shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

The female was detained and later transported for questioning. No charges have been filed yet.

This investigation is ongoing.

