Lanes closed as construction project begins on County Line Rd.

County Line Rd. from Ridgewood Rd. to South Wheatley Street is going to be down to one lane as contractors work on a construction project.

The rehab work started Monday by City of Ridgeland contractors.

The contractor will maintain at least one lane of traffic open in both directions

Expects delays if you drive this way over the next 30 day period due to these lane closures.

