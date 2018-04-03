61-year-old woman found stabbed to death inside Jackson apartment

A 61-year-old woman was found stabbed to death inside her Jackson apartment.

Jackson police were called to Chapel Ridge Apartments on Raymond Road for a possible burglary.

When they arrived, they found 61-year-old Syrenthia Harris dead suffering from multiple stab wounds.

After investigating further, police decided there were no signs of forced entry into her home. Evidence inside pointed police to a person of interest who was taken in for questioning.

No charges have been filed yet. Investigators are still working to gather information.

If you have any information, please contact police. This investigation is ongoing.

