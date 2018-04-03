All SB lanes blocked on Hwy 49 in Simpson Co. after 18-wheeler wreck

18-wheeler wreck in front of D'Lo truck stop; Source: MHP

All southbound lanes are blocked after an 18-wheeler wreck in front of the D'Lo truck stop in Simpson County.

According to Trooper Henry with MHP, two 18-wheelers collided.

18 wheeler accident US 49 at DLo Truck stop Simpson Co. Roadway is blocked on southbound side. Minor injuries pic.twitter.com/EDz3mB1DJp — MHP Jackson (@MHPTroopC) April 3, 2018

MDOT estimates this will take 4 hours to clear.

We are working to get details and have a crew headed to the scene.

