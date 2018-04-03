All SB lanes blocked on Hwy 49 in Simpson Co. after 18-wheeler w - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

All SB lanes blocked on Hwy 49 in Simpson Co. after 18-wheeler wreck

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
18-wheeler wreck in front of D'Lo truck stop; Source: MHP 18-wheeler wreck in front of D'Lo truck stop; Source: MHP
D'LO, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

All southbound lanes are blocked after an 18-wheeler wreck in front of the D'Lo truck stop in Simpson County.

According to Trooper Henry with MHP, two 18-wheelers collided.

MDOT estimates this will take 4 hours to clear.

We are working to get details and have a crew headed to the scene.

