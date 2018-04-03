Man shot multiple times during attempted robbery at Ridgeland apartments

A man was shot multiple times at a Ridgeland apartment complex Monday night.

According to Lieutenant Brian Myers with Ridgeland police, officers responded to the apartment complex around 9:00 p.m.

Two men were coming home from work and when they got out of their car, a man held them at gunpoint and demanded money.

When they said they didn't have any money to give him, he began shooting.

One of the victims was shot twice in the back and once in the wrist and the other man had a scrape of some sort but no major injuries.

The suspect is described by police as a black male of average height and build, who was wearing blue headphones.

There is no word on the victim's condition right now. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.



Ridgeland police says they have increased patrols in this area and at the Ridgeland Ranch Apartments to deter crime. Lt. Myers says there has been a lot of crime at this particular complex in the past few months.

