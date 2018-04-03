18-wheeler tanker fire causes multiple wrecks on I-55 in Copiah - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

18-wheeler tanker fire causes multiple wrecks on I-55 in Copiah Co.

Posted by ShaCamree Gowdy, Digital Content Producer
An 18-wheeler tanker fire has caused multiple accidents near Crystal Springs. Source: WLBT An 18-wheeler tanker fire has caused multiple accidents near Crystal Springs. Source: WLBT
COPIAH COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

An 18-wheeler tanker caught on fire on I-55 in Copiah County, near Crystal Springs.

The fire caused a traffic back up and multiple vehicles to crash at the 68 MM northbound.

