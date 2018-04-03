Gov. Bryant sets special election date for U.S. Senate

Gov. Phil Bryant has set Nov. 6, 2018, as the special election date for United States Senate

The need for a special election arose when former Sen. Thad Cochran retired after more than 40 years of service to Mississippi.

READ MORE: Thad Cochran resigns: Here's what happens next

The qualifying deadline is 5 p.m. on April 24.

If no candidate receives a majority of votes on Nov. 6, a runoff will be held on Nov. 27.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.