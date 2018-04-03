Deadly Highway 27 crash in Hinds Co. under investigation

A Monday crash on Highway 27 in Utica claimed the lives of three people. Source: WLBT

The deadly accident on Highway 27 in Utica that killed three people on Monday is now under investigation.

The preliminary report states that an 18-wheeler slowed down for a Mississippi Department of Transportation truck in the road, causing a chain reaction crash that left three in an SUV dead.

MDOT officials say they believe motorists on the road had the proper warning signs.

"I have full confidence in our personnel that we had the proper signage according to the uniform traffic control devices we're required to do," said District 5 Engineer Brian Ratliff. "We had the warning signs leading up to the work zone I believe, I've seen footage of some of those signs out there."

According to MDOT officials, there have been seven fatalities in work zones.

More than often it's the motorists who are killed, many times for ignoring safety measures.

"Drivers are violating work zones and construction zones all the time," said MDOT Chief and Director of Officer Enforcement Willie Huff. "They're speeding, they're texting or they have some other distraction going on in the car or there's some distraction on the roadside."

Officials say too often cars are moving too fast past their orange cones and sometimes following too closely, giving the drivers little time to react to changes in traffic ahead.

"You need to be paying 100 percent attention to your surroundings and what's happening in front of you, making sure you're making safe lane changes," said Chief Huff. "That's doubly important in construction or work zones."

