CONSIDER THIS: Community Improvement Districts

Many people who live in Jackson want to implement Community Improvement Districts. A CID is basically a designated zone where people in the area decide whether they want to increase their own taxes to pay for community improvements.

It is their decision.

Virgie Lindsay, Jackson Councilwoman, and Leland Speed, community business leader, describe it best.

"We need to use every technique and every source of funding we can get," said Lindsay. "If we can get people to adopt their own neighborhoods, fix their own potholes, what's to complain about?"

"The sticking point, I think, is it is viewed by some as a tax, and I understand that, but if you are going to call it a tax, let's acknowledge that it is a self- imposed tax," added Speed.

This model has been used very successfully across the country, and it works in downtown Jackson. The state legislature should approve this creative funding model allowing residents to vote on Community Improvement Districts.

Let them make that choice.

Unfortunately, Lt. Governor Tate Reeves has been heavy handed the past few years playing politics and preventing the legislation from becoming reality. Instead of allowing the people to make that decision, he has shut down the opportunity that has no impact on anyone outside of the districts, including the Lt. Governor.

“We are going to stay with this, it’s too important. It’s our city, it’s our home, it’s our state capital," said Speed. "And by the way, the Lieutenant Governor doesn’t live in Jackson, he lives in Rankin County in a gated community.”

Supporters should push the legislation next year, and if the Lt. Governor stonewalls again, at least they know it’s the last year they will have to deal with his shenanigans in that position.

Thank goodness 2020 isn’t that far away.

