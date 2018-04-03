UPDATE: Man shot in the buttocks shows up to hospital

The Jackson Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound shortly before 4:00 p.m.

The 28-year-victim suffered a non life-threatening injury to his buttocks.

According to a tweet from JPD, the shooting happened at Terrace Pointe Apartments (formerly Red Apple Inn Apartments) on McFadden Road.

UPDATE: Incident occurred at Red Apple Inn Apartments in the 2300 block of McFadden Rd. Victim’s injury is non life-threatening. No suspect information available. https://t.co/UbalmBqCdG — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 3, 2018

The victim described the suspect as a black man who was driving a light-colored SUV.

This is a developing story and there is no motive at this time.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.