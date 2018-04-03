Public outraged after City Council members remain silent following business owner concerns

Gwen Dearman, owner of Greenbrook Flowers, spoke out after her business was broken into five times in one week. Source: WLBT

"They are not telling from one shift to another that these things are happening," Gwen Dearman, owner of Greenbrook Flowers, said to a Jackson City Council member during public comment of last Tuesday's meeting.

"It's not the officer's fault. It's the higher in command that is not letting the people know that they need to be vigilant and watch out for our businesses. I mean this is the reason that people are leaving Jackson."

After making this statement regarding her business, which had been broken into five times in one week, Dearman got a silent nod from Capital City leaders who were waiting to hear the concern of the next person.

Many people were not expecting the lack of response and have grown angry over it. However, Jackson city leaders say that is standard policy that they haven't been enforcing well. It's a failure of practice that causes meetings to run late into the night, prompting complaints.

"We take our notes and we go put our thinking caps on to see if we can do something about it," said Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks. "Now, the item was also on the agenda for discussion, but the meeting ran kind of long. It was one of the last items and we didn't get a chance to discuss it in detail."

While she was disappointed in the lack of immediate response, Dearman says she loves being in Jackson and having a family-owned business that has operated on State Street for more than 60 years.

"Doing business is not hard here except for when someone is breaking in," she said. "We just can't seem to shake them."

Council members have reached out to Dearman following the meeting and she says they plan on meeting with her sometime next week. They're also revisiting the options of discussion during public comment to determine if they should hold a separate meeting for those issues.

