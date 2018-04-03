Ridgeland police search for gunman after attempted robbery leaves two injured

Ridgeland police are on the hunt for a gunman after an attempted robbery at Ridgeland Ranch Apartments on County Line Road left two people injured Monday night.

According to police, this is not the first time there has been trouble in the area.

“I am kind of shocked by it being Madison County,” said a Ridgeland resident.

The outbreak of gun violence at the apartments left some people surprised and concerned.

“Yes, most definitely because I got kids,” said another Ridgeland resident.

Ridgeland police say two Hispanic men were heading home from work and were met by an unwelcomed visitor who pulled out a gun and demanded money while they were getting out of their cars.

Police say when the men said they didn't have any cash, the suspect began shooting. One man was shot twice in the back and once in the wrist and the other suffered minor injuries.

“We have stepped up patrols out there. There have been some other Latino robberies in the area, but that was last year," said Lieutenant Brian Myers with the Ridgeland Police Department. "As the seasons change that is going to start back up again."

Lt. Myers points out that there was a shooting at the complex a few months ago, but no one was injured. There has also been a rash of auto burglaries in the area.

While police believe some of the suspected thieves are targeting Hispanics, Lt. Myers is warning everyone to be on guard and police will also do their part to keep people safe.

“Be very vigilant, be careful when getting out of your car at an apartment or home and make sure no one is following," said Lt. Myers. "We do believe that the Latino community may be targeted because they are known to carry cash."

Police say the suspect in the shooting is described as a black man wearing a blue shirt and blue headphones.

If you have any information regarding the shooting contact Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or Ridgeland police.

