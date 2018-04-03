Rankin Co. woman claims to have taken back her stolen car at knife point

A Rankin Co. woman claims to have taken her car back at knife point after it was stolen. Source: WLBT

A Rankin County woman goes to what some would call dangerous lengths to get her car back after it was reportedly stolen.

Bobbie Dent said her 1998 Toyota Avalon XLS was stolen from a convenience store on March 18 when her husband left it with the keys inside of it.

For weeks, she and her husband Michael rode through the streets of Jackson searching for her car, and they finally saw it April 3 on University Boulevard.

That's when Dent boldly confronted the men she found in it.

"I wanted my car back," said Bobbie Dent. "You can't take what's not yours."

But, what Dent did to retrieve the car she said was stolen wasn't something many would consider.

"I spotted the car at the Shell station," she said. "So we blocked them in and I jumped out with my kitchen knife and took my car back."

Her husband Michael Dent said he was mainly worried about her.

"She's really hot tempered," he said. "She jumped out like a crazy woman really and took the car back."

When recounting Monday's events, Dent said the driver and two others were in the car and all got out, with one running away.

Dent immediately backed her car out of the store parking lot with her husband behind her and called 911.

The wife and mother admits that looking back, it wasn't the wisest move, but she was getting no help from police so she took matters into her own hands.

According to JPD Sergeant Roderick Holmes, a report Dent made to police stated that her husband pawned the vehicle which is a civil matter and no stolen car report was done.

Bobbie Dent says that is not true.

She said she repeatedly called 911 when they spotted the car in the area last week, but police put her on hold for long periods of time and only responded once to the location.

The frustrated motorist said the Toyota sustained a broken driver's side mirror, scraped paint and other damages.

The driver reportedly left his wallet with his birth certificate, Social Security card and other documents along with a cell phone inside the vehicle.

"Don't do this. It was kinda stupid of me," said Dent. "I had God walking beside me all day yesterday."

Jackson police strongly advise against following Dent's lead and suggest leaving the investigation and recovery of stolen cars to the police.

Dent said she will turn in the wallet and other documents that were left in her car to Jackson police.

