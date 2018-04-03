Multi-county chase lands woman in jail

witnesses reported that a mini-van was running cars off of the highway from near Hwy 61 in Vicksburg. Source: HCSO

51-year-old Kelly Kapler, of Richland, was arrested after a multi-county chase ended near downtown Jackson.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted Vicksburg Police with the chase 4:30 p.m. Monday.

According to Major Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff's Office, witnesses reported that a mini-van was running cars off of the highway from near Hwy 61 in Vicksburg and continued when Vicksburg Police attempted stopping the suspect vehicle

The pursuit continued on I-20 into Hinds County where the driver struck a Bolton police car.

Officers successfully deployed spike strips on I-20 near Springridge Road in Clinton. The van continued traveling east into Jackson.

Officers were able to get the van stopped near Ellis Avenue where she was boxed in. The driver accelerated striking a sheriff’s vehicle, pushing it until her van was free.

The driver drove directly towards a Hinds County deputy forcing the officer to fire his weapon, striking the suspect's van at least two times.

The suspect continued traveling east on I-20 and crossed over the stack, north on I-55, where she was finally stopped at the Pearl Street exit.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

"Although it does not appear that any departmental policies have been violated, Hinds County Sheriff’s Internal Affairs will review the incident to determine if any policies were violated," said Major Luke.

The deputy is back on the job.

Kapler was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony assault on a police officer and felony fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle.

