Completion of Ridgeland road projects moving faster than expected

Road work on two heavily traveled Ridgeland roads are expected to wrap up soon.

Work is underway on County Line Road and Lake Harbour Drive.

Workers are milling and overlaying County Line Road from Ridgewood Road to Wheatley Street.

Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee said that kind of work hasn’t been done to the roads in years.

“They’ll re-stripe it and they’re going to do some signal work,” said Mayor McGee. “It’s about a 30-day project but we believe its going faster than that, and once its done, it’s really going to be nice.”

As the work progresses on the $600,000 project, drivers are now forced to commute in one lane on both sides of the road, causing what some would say is a traffic nightmare.

“It does slow drivers down but we believe you have to fix roads, and a little inconvenience for a short period of time is much better than having a long inconvenience with bad roads,” said McGee. “Our philosophy is to try to get them fixed, try to get them upgraded, and let’s not let them get in situations where we really have to shut it down for a long period of time and it cost more money.”

Commuters that travel along Lake Harbour Drive will also notice some lane changes as crews work to mill and overlay the road there.

The $1.2 million project starts on Northpark Drive and ends near the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

McGee said that project, which also includes improvements to the curb and signals in that area, is expected to wrap up soon.

McGee expects road work on Lake Harbour to be complete by April 6, but crews will still be there to re-stripe the road and that shouldn’t inconvenience drivers.

McGee also mentioned other projects in store for the city of Ridgeland, including work to extend Lake Harbour Drive to the Highland Colony Parkway area.

WATCH: Mayor McGee talks about upcoming projects in the city of Ridgeland

“That’s about a $15 million project that will go over the interstate,” McGee said. “That will connect Highland Colony Parkway all the way to Highway 51 and all the way out to Rankin County.”

There is also another project underway on Colony Park Boulevard to connect Highway 51 that will allow drivers to travel from Old Canton Road to Highland Colony Parkway without making turns.

McGee said there are plans to mill and overlay Jackson Street in preparation to make that area Downtown Ridgeland, as well as a paving project from Old Canton Road to the Natchez Trace.

