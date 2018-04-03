Two arrested in connection with Madison auto burglaries; two wanted

21-year-old Deadrick Odarryal Weatherspoon was taken into custody at this home. Source: MPD

The Madison Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a string of auto burglaries throughout the city.

Over the past two weeks, MPD has been investigating several incidents where items were taken out of unlocked vehicles.

During the course of the investigation, officers identified the suspect as 19-year-old Curtis Von Ryals, of Jackson.

On April 2, officers of the Madison Police Department with the assistance of the US Marshal’s Task Force served an arrest warrant for auto burglary on Ryals at his home.

Officers were then led to a home in Canton, where they executed a search warrant at this residence and recovered several stolen firearms that were linked to thefts in Madison County and the City of Madison.

21-year-old Deadrick Odarryal Weatherspoon was taken into custody at this home.

Weatherspoon was charged with auto burglary through the City of Madison in connection with the recent thefts.

Both individuals are being held at the Madison County Detention Center under no bond pending their initial appearance.

The Madison Police Department has also issued warrants for two other individuals in connection with this ongoing investigation.

20-year-old Isiah Jerome Smith II, of Jackson and 21-year-old Reginald Robinson of Jackson, both have outstanding warrants for auto burglary.

Anyone with information concerning their whereabouts is asked to contact the Madison Police Department at 601-856-6111.

