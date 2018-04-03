Madison Co. auto theft suspect who escaped police captured in Jackson

On March 15, Madison County police were involved in a brief pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the city of Madison.

The passenger was apprehended at the time of the incident while the driver, 22-year-old Terrence Remon Lawson of Canton, escaped.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Lawson, at which time the Madison Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force began searching for him.

On April 2, at approximately 7:00 p.m., authorities arrested Lawson on Livingston Road in Jackson.

Further investigation revealed that Lawson was also the driver in another brief vehicle pursuit in the city of Madison on February 27.

He was returned to Madison where he was charged with a felony and a misdemeanor for receiving stolen property and two counts of felony for fleeing from a law enforcement officer.

He was transported to the Madison County Detention Center where he awaits the scheduling of his initial appearance in Madison Municipal Court.

