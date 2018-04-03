Over 13,000 Entergy customers without power - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Over 13,000 Entergy customers without power

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
HINDS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Due to thunderstorms and high winds thousands of Entergy customers are without power right now. 

OUTAGE NUMBERS

Hinds County - 1,209

Rankin County - 100

Madison County - 1,649

Grenada County - 1,553

Holmes County - 391

Humphreys County - 133

Jefferson County - 80

Leake County - 94

Yazoo County - 345

Warren County - 602

Entergy has 13,874 customers without power at the moment. 

You can see the full outage map here.

