"Hope & Fury" screening, panel discussion in Jackson on eve of 50th anniversary of MLK death

On the eve of the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., a panel discussion on race relations took place in Jackson.

It was sponsored by Mississippi Today, and held in the Craig H. Neilson Auditorium at the Two Mississippi Museums downtown.

It followed a director's cut screening of the documentary "Hope & Fury: MLK, the Movement and the Media".

Panelists were Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, legendary NBC news anchor Tom Brokaw, who covered many of the major events of the civil rights, movement and Yamiche Alcindor, a reporter with PBS NewsHour and MSNBC contributor.

Brokaw recalled his experiences in the documentary.

Tom Brokaw said, "It all went by in a blur, in a way and I think back about how lucky I was. I used to worry when I was a young journalist that all the big things had already happened, but that wasn't true. It was so much that went on on my watch..."

Mississippi Today co-editor Fred Anklam said, "Our founder, Andy Lack, who happens to be head of NBC news, came up with the idea for NBC doing a film about the anniversary of Martin Luther King, looking at how he used the images on television; kinda forced images into the American public consciousness as a way of advancing the civil rights agenda."

NBC News Chairman Andy Lack moderated the panel discussion which also included a question and answer session with the audience.

