Madison Central thrashes Northwest Rankin 18-2

On paper, this game looked like a solid match-up between Madison Central and Northwest Rankin, but by the fourth-inning in the game the Jaguars were up 16 to 2. Pitcher Reggie Grace on the mound for the jaguars looked good, silencing batters back to the dugout in several innings, while the errors for the cougars piled up.

Those mistakes layered in the first four innings. Wild throws and pitches that were too low cost Northwest Rankin the game and gave momentum to Madison Central.

The batters for the jaguars also echoed the park. Several shots between third and second base got players on base, and loaded the bases more than enough times to bring in runners for Madison Central.

The jaguars throttled the cougars and shut them out in the last five innings of the game.

Madison Central- 18 Northwest Rankin- 2

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.