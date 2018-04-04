Mississippi Braves start season with new management

The Mississippi Braves are looking at a fresh start. A new manager from the Jackson area, a couple new prospects and a new season. The tribe had their media day where we finally got to speak with Chris Maloney and hear what he envisions for the Braves franchise.

"I just missed managing. I sat down with my wife and talked several times about getting back to it," said Maloney. "I feel like I'm ready and I feel like this is a good ball club with guys who can swing the bat, and some great arms."

Maloney said the key to being a good manager is to just be yourself.

"I don't have a "style," I just am myself around these guys. If you can get a player to like you and trust you than that can be a great with the talent we got, we're going to be pretty good," he said.

The Mississippi State product had his hand in the St.Louis Cardinals and the New Orleans Zephyrs. He has seen prospects and talent from every level of baseball and this season, he's got several players who can make an MLB roster. One of those players, second baseman Travis Demeritte, is just ready to play baseball.

"Everybody is looking pretty good, and we're all excited to be playing with each other and getting the season on the road," said Demeritte. "Just all excitement, you know this is my sixth year here, so all the nerves are pretty much gone, so you know they come back on opening day, but after that its just all baseball and you know just enjoying what we do and just having fun."

The Braves start the season this Thursday against the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park at 7:00 p.m.

