Trees down, thousands without power after overnight storms

A downed tree is causing a headache for drivers at the intersection of Old Canton Road and Avandale Street.

The tree is completely blocking the road causing drivers to turn around and take alternate routes.

There are also trees down in Jackson behind Luby's and blocking Monument Street.

Over 5,000 Entergy customers are without power in central Mississippi. To see complete list of outages, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.