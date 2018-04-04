Prentiss Co. electric worker killed repairing power line - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Prentiss Co. electric worker killed repairing power line

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

One person is dead after storms hit Prentiss County. 

A man working for Prentiss County Electric Power Association was repairing a power line when he was killed. 

This happened on Highway 30 west. This is 6 miles from Highway 45 in Prentiss County.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.

