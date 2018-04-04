Rankin residents warned of re-shipping scam

A scam is making the rounds in Rankin County. It involves people getting jobs re-shipping parcels out of their homes, but they're actually shipping stolen goods.

Rankin County Sheriff's Office Chief Investigator Dwayne Thornton has been looking at several cases where residents answer online ads for jobs re-shipping the packages. They're instructed to re-label parcels sent to them, and ship them out to another address out-of-state. The residents don't know that the merchandise was bought with stolen credit card information.

The victims are assisting the thieves by shipping the goods around, and end up getting paid only a fraction of what they're supposed to get. Thornton warns citizens to be careful when answering ads to work at home.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.