Storms bring trees and power lines down across metro area

It was a busy day for clean-up crews in Central Mississippi Wednesday, with workers moving at high-speed trying to restore power and get trees cleared from roadsides.
There's a major example of a downed tree on Old Canton Road and Avondale. The branches block access to a neighborhood and jut out to block lanes of the main road. When it fell, it brought power lines with it.
Entergy started the day with 6-thousand power outages.
They've been working steadily, getting the lights back on, but aren't sure how long it'll take to restore power to every household in Central Mississippi.
Crews are also working quickly trying to remove trees and debris from the roads.
On Monument Street near Riggins Alley, a tree that brought down a light pole has already been sawed up just well enough to remove it from the street.
Another fallen tree blocks a road behind Luby's in Jackson, intersecting with Briarwood Drive.
