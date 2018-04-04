Pine Belt businessman headed to prison for bad check

A man from Laurel will spend the next two years behind bars for passing a bad check for heating and air conditioning equipment for his Heidelberg business.

65-year-old Kenny Franklin Edmonson was found guilty Monday by a Jasper County jury and sentenced by Jasper County Circuit Court Judge Stanley Sorey on one count of passing a bad check.

The check was in the amount of $5,867.50.

Edmonson was sentenced to three years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with two years to serve and one year in an MDOC restitution center.

He was also ordered to pay full restitution to the equipment company as well as $451.50 in court costs.

The indictment against Edmonson charged him with presenting a bad check to the company from a checking account that was already closed at the time he wrote the check.

The money was intended for heating and air conditioning equipment installed in his Heidelberg business, Onyxs Sounds, LLC.

