Greenbrook Flowers' owner claims lack of communication among JPD officers allows crime to thrive

A local business owner is claiming that a lack of communication at the Jackson Police Department is affecting her business.

Gwen Dearman, owner of Greenbrook Flowers, says she's enjoyed running her family-owned business on State Street in Jackson, but lately she feels the shop has been under attack.

"We look like we've survived a hurricane with all this plywood," Dearman said.

The flower shop was been broken into five times in one week, three of those incidents being in one day. Dearman says each time she reported the crime and the Jackson Police Department responded, but she claims none of the responding officers ever knew about the break-ins being a recurring issue.

"He got us on a Sunday, maybe, two weeks ago," Dearman said. "He got us at 5:00 a.m., 9:00 a.m., then like 1:00 in the morning."

JPD officers can fill out a information sharing report which reports significant events in a shift to those oncoming. However, according to Sgt. Roderick Holmes, that process is not perfect and with so much crime happening in the city, things can fall through the cracks.

"Unfortunately, there are times when there may be some issue with the dissemination of information," said Holmes. "Just kind of depends on what's going on at that particular time." There may be an issue, the ball may get dropped from time to time, but usually this system works well for us."

Holmes says officers can also fill out a Rapid Notification Form which is for reporting events to the officer's commander and higher ups, then that information can be immediately shared with officers on duty and those coming in to work.

Both practices are now under review to ensure officers are using the forms.

