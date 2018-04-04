Two hour standoff in Vicksburg ends with 15-year-old in custody

A 15-year-old is in custody after a two hour standoff with Warren County authorities.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said around 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies were at a mobile home on Stenson Road to serve a warrant for the teen's arrest stemming from an auto theft that took place in the county a few days ago.

Pace said when officials arrived on scene the teen ran inside the home and refused to come out.

Around 4 p.m. the teen surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

Coincidentally, while on the scene, authorities found a vehicle that had been stolen last night from Vicksburg.

A second person, a young adult, is being detained for questioning.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2018 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.