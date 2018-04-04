Hattiesburg man charged with three counts of child exploitation

Quandom Benn was arrested at his home following an investigation into his suspicious online activity. Source: Attorney General

A 35-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of child exploitation for possession of child pornography.

Quandom Benn was arrested at his home following an investigation into his suspicious online activity. Numerous electronic devices were seized, and he was booked into the Forrest County jail awaiting his initial appearance.

If convicted, Benn faces up to 120 years in prison and $1.5 million in fines.

