Mississippi Civil Rights Museum honors Dr. King 50th anniversary

Students and more filed into the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum on the anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination. Source: WLBT archives

Fifty years ago Wednesday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and killed in Memphis.

The life of the civil rights icon is being remembered all across the country and right here in Jackson.

The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum honored King's legacy by offering free admission until 7:00 p.m. sponsored by Federal Express.

The museum is holding events in conjunction with the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.

"Everybody should come to visit this museum because it really opens your eyes up to see like what really happened back then and how the world has changed, but slightly going back to the same way," said 11th grader Amber Griffith.

On April 4, 1968, King was in Memphis marching with striking sanitation workers whose theme was "I AM A Man".

After his Mountaintop Speech, he was killed on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel, now the National Civil Rights Museum.

Saturday, a group of Rankin County teens marched from Dundee, Mississippi to Memphis to take part in the events.

In Memphis, crowds are remembering his life with marches, speeches and musical performances.

Thousands participated in the recreation of the "I AM A MAN" sanitation workers photo.

At the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum, activists Flonzie Brown-Wright, Charles McLaurin and James Meredith spoke about their interaction with King during his work in Mississippi.

McLaurin said the Civil Rights leader first visited Mississippi in 1961 while helping the movement at the Masonic Temple in Jackson.

Brown Wright, met King in 1966 in her hometown of Canton three days before the Meredith march.

"Twelve local people, including myself, sat at Dr. King's feet and he told us about his death," said Brown-Wright. "He told us he said 'It's not if I'm gone, it's when I'm gone' and this is what I want the 12 of you to do. When you see racism, when you see segregation, when you see inequality, I want you to be one of the ones to call it out'."

Shortly after 6:00 p.m., a bell tolled 39 times at the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum in unison with the National Civil Rights Museum, representing the number of years King lived.

