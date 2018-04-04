Mississippi Civil Rights Museum honors Dr. King 50th anniversary

According to a report published by the National Center for Education Statistics, 16 percent of teachers across the nation work second jobs outside the school system.More >>
A woman who believed she was being suppressed by YouTube and "hated" the company opened fire at their headquarters, wounding three people before taking her own life.More >>
A Charlotte man has gone viral after he posted a photo on his Facebook page to stand with a young family member who was being bullied.More >>
One-year-old Lincoln Tanner has a very rare form of terminal epilepsy.More >>
Rhonda James has been living with a painful secret for 50 years.More >>
Surveillance footage from a North Myrtle Beach hotel tied to an attempted kidnapping involving two children over the weekend has been released.More >>
Shouting the popular Bud Light catchphrase during the Masters will get you booted from the tournament.More >>
The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after an infant died after being left in a car.More >>
A Tyler woman is warning all East Texans of a potentially dangerous threat in the area, something she says nearly caused the loss of her foot: the bite of a brown recluse spider.More >>
The Village Board of Trustees in Deerfield, Ill., a suburb near Chicago, voted on April 2 to ban the possession, sale, and manufacture of assault weapons and large capacity magazines.More >>
