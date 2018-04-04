Eric Hawkins, 24

Police say an officer was responding to another call nearby, when a citizen ran up to him shouting that there was a body around the corner. Source: WLBT

Eric Hawkins, a 24-year-old male, was found dead Monday, April 2, 2018, on Clifton Street in Jackson, according to the city's police department.

Sgt. Roderick Holmes said an officer was responding to another call nearby when someone told him there was a body around the corner.

Hawkins' body was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer said he had been in the area for a while and had not heard any shots fired.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said information gathered from the scene and the body suggests Hawkins had not been there all night, but they're still determining the timeframe of the killing.

Investigators have identified 22-year-old Jedarius Raquan Robinson as the suspect in the case.

Robinson, who stands 5'8" and weighs approximately 190 lbs., is wanted for murder.

