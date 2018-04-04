Autism Awareness Month: Activities for children with Autism

When it comes to social activities it can be difficult to find activities that meet the needs of autistic children.

"Summer can be a really hard time for children with autism because kids with autism really thrive on structure most of the time," said Dr. Barbara Saunders.

Saunders works at the Center for the Advancement of Youth. She says many autistic children love going to school because of the structure.

For children that like to be physically active, playing sports is great but she recommends that parents of autistic children consider certain things.

"It's often good to start with something that will allow them to have socialization but is not really a team sport. That way if a child doesn't tolerate it well you're not impacting the whole group," says Saunders.

She recommends individual activities like tennis, gymnastics and martial arts.

Dr. Rebecca Mullican is the director and owner of the Jackson Autism Center in Ridgeland.

"Typically you see some behavioral issues and sometimes along with that you see sensory issues. A lot of parents that have children with autism, it is really hard for them to get out into the community and do things.

Finding crafts and activities for a child with autism can sometimes be difficult striking a balance between something they enjoy and something that's educational. That's why The Mississippi Children Museum is the perfect place.

"Some kids like to play in water. The kids that like to spin they have things that you can spin on," says Dr. Mullican.

She adds that if a child doesn't want to be involved let them be alone for a while. Sometimes they need a place that they can go to be alone, she said.

Overall, the most important thing that parents and educators can do is follow the focus of the child.

