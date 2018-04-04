Man injured in officer-involved shooting sues Flowood officials and State of Mississippi

The attorney for the man injured in an officer-involved shooting in March, filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Flowood, its mayor, the police chief and the State of Mississippi, Wednesday.

In the suit, Kenara Vonzell McDavid claims police used excessive force, stating he was sitting in his vehicle in the Kroger parking lot when a Flowood police officer, called by a Kroger pharmacy employee, approached his car.

He says the officer pointed a pistol at him when he started his car and shot him before he shifted into gear.

McDavid claims he drove off to avoid being killed; crashing into a nearby ditch.

Attorney Dow Yoder said at least nine rounds were fired, striking McDavid six times.

Yoder said McDavid has been released from UMMC and is recovering at his home.

The complaint seeks damages and a jury trial.

"I would like to respond, but it's still under investigation and premature to respond," said Flowood Police Chief Richie McCluskey.

