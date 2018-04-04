Man shot multiple times during possible robbery in north Jackson

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Cedars of Lebanon Road.

According to JPD, the victim is in stable condition. Robbery was the possible motive.

UPDATE: Further investigation shows that the victim was shot multiple times but is in stable condition. Possible motive was robbery. Suspect was a black male wearing dark clothing. #JPD https://t.co/1MjkFzmDDx — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) April 5, 2018

This is a developing story. We will update this as soon as more information becomes available.

