Man shot multiple times during possible robbery in north Jackson

Man shot multiple times during possible robbery in north Jackson

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Cedars of Lebanon Road. 

According to JPD, the victim is in stable condition. Robbery was the possible motive.

This is a developing story. We will update this as soon as more information becomes available. 

